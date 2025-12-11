Six Team Ireland Fighters in European Action on Friday
Six Team Ireland boxing are in action on Day 3 of the European U17 Championships.
Aleigha Murphy, Sean Kelly, Jason Donoghue, Padraig Walsh, Kalib Walshe and Kai Dynes Murphy are all through the ropes in Kienbaum on Friday.
Murphy contests a 52kg Last 16 bout against Lithuania’s Milana Nikova in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
At the same weight Sean Kelly is in action three contests later, in Bout 6, against Poland’s Mateusz Adamski. Lightweight Jason Donoghue steps between the ropes for his second contest in Bout 10 of the same ring and session, taking on Artjom Timašov of Estonia.
Team Co-Captain Padraig Walsh boxes his 63kg Last 16 contest in Bout 9 of Ring A’s Evening Session, against Ukraine’s Rostyslav Horodynskyi while 66kg Kai Dynes Murphy is in action in the last bout of the session, Bout 16. He contests against Romania’s Eduard-Marian Tangerica.
Featherweight Kalib Walshe makes his debut in Bout 8 of Ring B’s Evening Session Raul Heydarli of Azerbaijan.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast