Six Team Ireland Fighters in European Action on Friday

Six Team Ireland boxing are in action on Day 3 of the European U17 Championships.

Aleigha Murphy, Sean Kelly, Jason Donoghue, Padraig Walsh, Kalib Walshe and Kai Dynes Murphy are all through the ropes in Kienbaum on Friday.

Murphy contests a 52kg Last 16 bout against Lithuania’s Milana Nikova in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

At the same weight Sean Kelly is in action three contests later, in Bout 6, against Poland’s Mateusz Adamski. Lightweight Jason Donoghue steps between the ropes for his second contest in Bout 10 of the same ring and session, taking on Artjom Timašov of Estonia.

Team Co-Captain Padraig Walsh boxes his 63kg Last 16 contest in Bout 9 of Ring A’s Evening Session, against Ukraine’s Rostyslav Horodynskyi while 66kg Kai Dynes Murphy is in action in the last bout of the session, Bout 16. He contests against Romania’s Eduard-Marian Tangerica.

Featherweight Kalib Walshe makes his debut in Bout 8 of Ring B’s Evening Session Raul Heydarli of Azerbaijan.

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast