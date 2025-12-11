Aoife O’Rourke Shortlisted for RTE Sportsperson of the Year Award

Aoife O’Rourke has been shortlisted for the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award.

The Roscommon native’s outstanding achievements in 2025 are unprecedented and may well be unrepeatable: The two-time Olympian won World silver in March at the IBA Women’s World Championships and World gold at the World Boxing Championships. Boxing’s changing standing global governance landscape means this feat may not be replicable by any other Irish boxer, ever. On her journey into the annals of Irish boxing lore in Liverpool, the Castlerea boxer defeated Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, the only boxer in the world this year to have won gold at every World Boxing Cup.

Outside boxing, O’Rourke and her sister Lisa, became women’s doubles Hyrox World Champions in April of 2025, and were first ranked by age in the Hyrox Hamburg elite event in October.

The boxer is shortlisted alongside World cycling champion, Ben Healy, Masters and Grand Slam champion golfer Rory McIlroy; World silver medalist Kate O’Connor; World rowing champion Fiona Murtagh, Champions League winner Katie McCabe, Kerry GAA’s David Clifford, mutiple World medalist, swimming’s Roisin Ni Riain; World & European cycling champion, Lara Gillespie, European 3,000m indoor champion, Sarah Healy, double World gold medalist Orla Comerford and Ireland soccer international, Troy Parrott.

The winner will be crowned at the RTÉ Sport Awards on Saturday, 20 December on RTE One at 8.05pm