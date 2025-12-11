Five Star Day for Ireland at European Championships

Team Ireland enjoyed a five-star day 2 at the European U17 Championships.

Kristian Jubani, John Ward, William Heaphy, Emmet Shields and Micheal McDonagh all had their hands raised in Germany on Thursday.

Kristian Jubani won through to the 50kg quarter finals, with a dominant 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Hubenko. Judges scored the bout 30: 26; 29:26; 29:27; 30: 26; 30:25. The Dubliner is back in action, and boxing for a medal, on Saturday. He’ll contest against Georgia’s Azaan Hussain.

John Ward is also one win away from a medal thanks to a a 4-1 split decision win over Italy’s Jacopo Ferati, scored 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28. Ward boxes for a medal on Saturday, against England’s Michael Maughan.

William Heaphy was another to make moves toward a medal, booking his place in the 80+kg quarter final, following a 3-2 win over Finland’s Ekoevi Tomety – the final scores were 29:28; 30:27; 27:30; 27:30; 30:27. He boxes for a medal on Saturday against Poland’s Jakub Wojnicz.

Emmet Shields made it two wins in two days and is through the the 48kg quarter final, following his RSC2 win over Alon Amzaleg of Israel. The young prospect boxes for a medal on Saturday, taking on Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sydorenko.

Michael McDonagh put the podium in sight following a 3-2 split decision win over Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Badalli. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29. He boxes for a medal on Sunday, against Italy’s Francesco Zonile.

Not to be for 57kg Ella Archbold in her L16 contest against Germany’s Lorin Sayim. Following a testy bout, the 3-1 decision went to the home boxer. Judges scored the bout 26:30; 27: 29; 28: 28; 26:30; 29: 27, reflecting a point deduction for Archbold in the second round.

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast