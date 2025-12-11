Five Star Day for Ireland at European Championships
Team Ireland enjoyed a five-star day 2 at the European U17 Championships.
Kristian Jubani, John Ward, William Heaphy, Emmet Shields and Micheal McDonagh all had their hands raised in Germany on Thursday.
Kristian Jubani won through to the 50kg quarter finals, with a dominant 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Hubenko. Judges scored the bout 30: 26; 29:26; 29:27; 30: 26; 30:25. The Dubliner is back in action, and boxing for a medal, on Saturday. He’ll contest against Georgia’s Azaan Hussain.
John Ward is also one win away from a medal thanks to a a 4-1 split decision win over Italy’s Jacopo Ferati, scored 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28. Ward boxes for a medal on Saturday, against England’s Michael Maughan.
William Heaphy was another to make moves toward a medal, booking his place in the 80+kg quarter final, following a 3-2 win over Finland’s Ekoevi Tomety – the final scores were 29:28; 30:27; 27:30; 27:30; 30:27. He boxes for a medal on Saturday against Poland’s Jakub Wojnicz.
Emmet Shields made it two wins in two days and is through the the 48kg quarter final, following his RSC2 win over Alon Amzaleg of Israel. The young prospect boxes for a medal on Saturday, taking on Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sydorenko.
Michael McDonagh put the podium in sight following a 3-2 split decision win over Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Badalli. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29. He boxes for a medal on Sunday, against Italy’s Francesco Zonile.
Not to be for 57kg Ella Archbold in her L16 contest against Germany’s Lorin Sayim. Following a testy bout, the 3-1 decision went to the home boxer. Judges scored the bout 26:30; 27: 29; 28: 28; 26:30; 29: 27, reflecting a point deduction for Archbold in the second round.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast