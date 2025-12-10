Six Team Ireland Boxers In European U17 Championship Action
Six Team Ireland boxers in action on Day 2 of the European U17 Championships.
Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields, Jason Donighue and Louise Joyce all enjoyed victories in Kienbaum on Wednesday and looking to emulate them on Thursday are Kristian Jubani, John Ward, William Heaphy, Emmet Shields, Ella Archbold and Michael McDonagh.
Crumlin’s Kristian Jubani begins his 50kg tournament at Last 16 stage, against Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Hubenko.
John Ward boxes his 75kg last 16 bout against Italy’s Jacopo Ferati, while 80+kg William Heaphy opens his account against Finland’s Ekoevi Tomety.
Featherweight Ella Archbold opens proceedings in Ring A’s Evening Session, contesting her Last 16 bout against Germany’s Lorin Sayim. 48kg Emmet Shields fights for a second time in the tournament when he takes on Alon Amzaleg of Israel in Bout 8
54kg Michael McDonagh will take on Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Badalli in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Evening Session
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast