Six Team Ireland Boxers In European U17 Championship Action

Six Team Ireland boxers in action on Day 2 of the European U17 Championships.

Paige Nickels, Emmet Shields, Jason Donighue and Louise Joyce all enjoyed victories in Kienbaum on Wednesday and looking to emulate them on Thursday are Kristian Jubani, John Ward, William Heaphy, Emmet Shields, Ella Archbold and Michael McDonagh.

Crumlin’s Kristian Jubani begins his 50kg tournament at Last 16 stage, against Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Hubenko.

John Ward boxes his 75kg last 16 bout against Italy’s Jacopo Ferati, while 80+kg William Heaphy opens his account against Finland’s Ekoevi Tomety.

Featherweight Ella Archbold opens proceedings in Ring A’s Evening Session, contesting her Last 16 bout against Germany’s Lorin Sayim. 48kg Emmet Shields fights for a second time in the tournament when he takes on Alon Amzaleg of Israel in Bout 8

54kg Michael McDonagh will take on Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Badalli in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Evening Session

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast