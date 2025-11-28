Silver Linning – Natalia Fascizewska Wins Through to European Final
Natalia Fascizewska will fight for GOLD in Budapest on Saturday.
The Mayo talent traded in her European U23 featherweight bronze for silver at least, courtesy of a sensational semi-final win on Friday.
The Castlebar BC boxer defeated her Georgian counterpart to reach the decider.
Indeed, she secured silver at the very least by stopping Khuraman Kaudumov in the second round.
The Connacht boxer fights Julia Szerneta for gold and could lay down a real senior marker if she defeats the Olympic silver medal winner to step onto the top of the podium.
Louis Rooney will come home with bronze after he suffered semi-final defeat at the gloves of the talented Subah Mamedov from Azerbaijan.
Team Ireland
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
51kg Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath
57kg Natalia Fascizewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo
60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
65kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC
80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway
50kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath
60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin
75kg Tadgh O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin
90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC, Down
Support Staff
Team Manager: High Peformance Director, Jon Mackey
Coaches: James Doyle, Lynne McEnery, Jay Delaney, Ross Hickey (Grangecon BC, Wicklow/Defence Forces) and Paul Simpson (Saviours Crystal, Waterford)
Physio: Paddy O’Donnell and Rian Furley
Athlete Support: Aidan Walsh
R&J: Garry McGillion (Bishop Kelly BC, Tyrone)