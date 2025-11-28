Silver Linning – Natalia Fascizewska Wins Through to European Final

Natalia Fascizewska will fight for GOLD in Budapest on Saturday.

The Mayo talent traded in her European U23 featherweight bronze for silver at least, courtesy of a sensational semi-final win on Friday.

The Castlebar BC boxer defeated her Georgian counterpart to reach the decider.

Indeed, she secured silver at the very least by stopping Khuraman Kaudumov in the second round.

The Connacht boxer fights Julia Szerneta for gold and could lay down a real senior marker if she defeats the Olympic silver medal winner to step onto the top of the podium.

Louis Rooney will come home with bronze after he suffered semi-final defeat at the gloves of the talented Subah Mamedov from Azerbaijan.

Team Ireland

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

51kg Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath

57kg Natalia Fascizewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo

60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

65kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

50kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast

55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin

75kg Tadgh O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin

90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC, Down

Support Staff

Team Manager: High Peformance Director, Jon Mackey

Coaches: James Doyle, Lynne McEnery, Jay Delaney, Ross Hickey (Grangecon BC, Wicklow/Defence Forces) and Paul Simpson (Saviours Crystal, Waterford)

Physio: Paddy O’Donnell and Rian Furley

Athlete Support: Aidan Walsh

R&J: Garry McGillion (Bishop Kelly BC, Tyrone)