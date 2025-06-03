Shocks, Stoppages and Sensational Action – National Elite Competition Day 2

Olympians, Elite championships and European medalists went toe-to-toe on a sensational night of National Elite Competition action in Belfast.

Down for decision on Tuesday were semi-finals at 5 weights, and the Men’s 65kg quarter finals.

It’s a home final at men’s 50kg – Scott Thompson as Spartans BC, Belfast, will take on reigning European U23 & Irish Elite champ, Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast after Thompson recorded a 3-2 split decision win over Sean Mari (Monkstown, Dublin)

2022 European silver medalist, 51kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) has set up a meeting on Thursday with Paris Olympian, Daina Moorehouse, following her RSC3 win over Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk BC Cork) in this evening’s semis. Moorehouse was the 4-1 winner over 2024 European 50kg champ, Shannon Sweeney (St. Anne’s, Mayo)

2024 European U23 bronze medalist, 54kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy BC Westmeath), has set up a finals meeting with Paris Olympian, Jenny Lehane (DCU BC). Underage graduate was the 3-2 victor over Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) while Lehane recorded a unanimous decision win over Nicole Clyde (Antrim BC).

Adam Hession (Monivea BC, Galway) will contest his final against Jamie Graham (Clonard Belfast). Both men recorded unanimous decision victories over their opponents Jordan O’Donnell (St Georges BC Belfast ) and Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG Belfast), respectively 5-0.

Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) secured a 5-0 win over Anthony Malanaphy (Erne BC) in the 65 kg quarters, and will contest his semi-final against Johnny Harty (Portlaoise BC), who was the 4-1 victor over Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge BC). Cian Cramer (Cabra BC ) awaits Jason Nevin (Olympic BC Mullingar) after a barnstormer of a bout against John Paul Hale (Star). Cramer was the 4-1 victor, and Nevin on a 3-2 scoreline.

In the Men’s 70kg semi finals, Matthew McCole (Illie GG) booked his place in the finals with a 5-0 win over JoJo McArdle (Holy Trinity ABC). He’ll meet Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda), the 5-0 victor over Cahir Gormley (Illies G/Gloves)

Remaining semi-finals, including Men’s 65kg, will be boxed at the Girdwood Community Hub from 6pm on Wednesday evening.