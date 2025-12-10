Team USA Eye Up Zaur Antia Approach?

Reports circulating within international amateur boxing circles suggest Team USA Boxing may be weighing up an approach for recently retired Irish High Performance coach Zaur Antia.

While no formal contact has been confirmed, multiple sources have indicated that the American federation is monitoring Antia’s situation following his departure from the Irish setup.

Antia has announced his retirement after 10 hugely successful years as head coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s high performance unit.

The Georgian, who has been with the IABA since 2003, replaced the similarly successful Billy Walsh after the Wexford man’s shock resignation less than a year before the 2016 Olympic Games.

During his time in in Irish boxing, Ireland secured over 150 major international medals, including 10 Olympic podium finishes, transforming the country into a consistent world force.

It remains to be seen if the 63-year-old has retired from boxing or just from Irish boxing. Regardless talk suggests Team USA are considering an approach.

The link is strengthened by precedent. In 2015, former Irish head coach Billy Walsh departed the IABA to take charge of USA Boxing, a move that significantly improved the American team’s international results. Antia’s detailed technical knowledge, medal-producing pedigree, and experience building a long-term development pathway fit the profile of what they want ahead of the next Olympic cycle.