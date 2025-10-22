“She Was Trying to Take My Head Off” – Kelsey Leonard Delighted After Beating Aggressive Unbeaten Opponent

Kelsey Leonard says she had to weather an early storm in just her second pro outing.

The Kildare native said her latest opponent “was trying to take my head off” at the National Stadium earlier this month.

The Unit 3 prospect moved to 2-0 after outclassing an ambitious opposition that seemed intent on making it back-to-back first-round knockout wins.

Far from being intimidated, Leonard welcomed the pressure and out-boxed Zsanett Milak, who herself was competing in her second pro bout.

“She came out throwing bombs,” Leonard told Irish-Boxing.com. “She was coming off a first-round knockout win, so it wasn’t a journeyman I was facing — it was another undefeated fighter. I think it was a good step up, and I’m happy with how I stayed focused and switched on to get the win.”

The technically tidy operator used her composure and defensive awareness to nullify her opponent’s power.

“Yeah, I felt a couple of punches,” she admitted. “I don’t think I caught anything clean. I blocked a few shots, but she was really trying to take my head off. They were strong punches, but I stayed switched on, defended well, and countered in the gaps.”

Leonard was equally pleased to make another appearance at the famous South Circular Road venue — a place that feels like home.

“It was great to fight in the Stadium again. I’ve fought there so many times, so it was really comforting,” she said. “I’m really happy with my performance. It was a tricky opponent, but I’m delighted with how it went.”

Leonard didn’t have much time to bask in her latest win, as she will be back out in Belfast on November 8.

“I’m really happy to have another fight lined up so soon,” she said. “I didn’t want to focus on that too much before this one, but now I can take a few days off and get back at it. It’s great to be staying active.”

Before signing off, Leonard made sure to thank those who make her journey possible.

