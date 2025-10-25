GOLDS Galore – Four Irish Boxers Crowned European Champions

Team Ireland will return from the European U15 Championships with a staggering 13 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.

Ireland will finish joint second in the “raw” medals table. Ukraine is in first place with 19 medals and Ireland joint second on 13 with England. Team Ireland have also finished 3 in the finalised medals table, which takes account of the number of gold, silver and bronze medals per team.

Seven Irish boxers contested finals day on Saturday with four climbing to the top of the podium.

Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry claimed the European U15 title at 44kg, following a stylish and dominant 5-0 win over Hasam Falah of Israel. Pa’s path to the top of the podium has also included wins over Lativa, Poland and England. Pa has, in recognition of his performance throughout the tournament, been awarded Male Boxer of the Tournament.

Team Co-Captain Roisin Hegarty has been crowned 63kg champion of Europe following a dominat, assured performance against Tetiana Zvenihorodska of Ukraine. She was awarded the 5-0 decision in a superb display of boxing. Roisin’s path to the top of the podium included wins over Croatia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Kieran McDonagh has won the European U15 crown at 57kg, following a high-tempo high-octane final against Ukraine’s Mark Faniian, which the Galway boxer won on a split decision. Kieran boxed his way to gold wins over Israel, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

And Thomas O’Reilly is the European U15 champion at 75kg – by way of a unanimous decision in a physical, high-tempo final against Azerbaijan’s Yusif Aghakishiyev. His fought his way to the podium with wins over England, Turkey and today, Azerbaijan.

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor comes home with silver following a battling final against Georgia’s Elene Karchava. The split decision went to the Georgian boxer.Macie boxed her way to the second step on the podium with wins over with wins over Spain, Turkey and Scotland. Bout 10, 60kg Maicey Field contested against Ukraine’s Vira Vasylenko, where the split decision went to the Ukrainian boxer. Maicey has had a superb Championships, with wins over Israel and Romania

42kg Ronan Charles contested against Mason Long of England in a real battle, from start to finish. The 5-0 decision went to the English boxer and Ronan comes home with silver – His championship journey has included wins over Finland, Latvia and Romania.

57kg Kieran McDonagh takes on Ukraine’s Mark Faniian in Bout 9. Five bouts later, 75kg Thomas steps between the ropes against Azerbaijan’s Yusif Aghakishiyev.

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, of Golden Gloves BC, Cork, 42kg Rosaletta Casey of Portlaoise BC, Loais, 40kg Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, 48kg Zac Creighton of Avona BC, 52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh and 63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin were all awarded their bronze medals during today’s finals.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin