Going for GOLD – Seven Irish Boxers Contest European U15 Finals
Seven Team Ireland boxers vie for gold in Saturday’s finals.
Of the 13 medal winners seven progressed through to the final and will look to step to the top of the podium today.
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor is first of the team in action – she boxes Georgia’s Elene Karchava in Bout 5 of the Afternoon Session. Five bouts later, in Bout 10, 60kg Maicey Field contests against Ukraine’s Vira Vasylenko – in the subsequent bout, 63kg Roisin Hegarty boxes Tetiana Zvenihorodska of Ukraine
42kg Ronan Charles contests against Mason Long of England in Bout 2 of the Evening Session. In the subsequent bout, 44kg Pa Casey vies for gold against Hasam Falah of Israel – and 57kg Kieran McDonagh takes on Ukraine’s Mark Faniian in Bout 9. Five bouts later, 75kg Thomas steps between the ropes against Azerbaijan’s Yusif Aghakishiyev.
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, of Golden Gloves BC, Cork, 42kg Rosaletta Casey of Portlaoise BC, Loais, 40kg Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, 48kg Zac Creighton of Avona BC, 52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh and 63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin will all receive their bronze medals.
The finals programme is availble here
Watch
European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per session, will be published on the day of boxing.
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin