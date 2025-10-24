Going for GOLD – Seven Irish Boxers Contest European U15 Finals

Seven Team Ireland boxers vie for gold in Saturday’s finals.

Of the 13 medal winners seven progressed through to the final and will look to step to the top of the podium today.

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor is first of the team in action – she boxes Georgia’s Elene Karchava in Bout 5 of the Afternoon Session. Five bouts later, in Bout 10, 60kg Maicey Field contests against Ukraine’s Vira Vasylenko – in the subsequent bout, 63kg Roisin Hegarty boxes Tetiana Zvenihorodska of Ukraine

42kg Ronan Charles contests against Mason Long of England in Bout 2 of the Evening Session. In the subsequent bout, 44kg Pa Casey vies for gold against Hasam Falah of Israel – and 57kg Kieran McDonagh takes on Ukraine’s Mark Faniian in Bout 9. Five bouts later, 75kg Thomas steps between the ropes against Azerbaijan’s Yusif Aghakishiyev.

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, of Golden Gloves BC, Cork, 42kg Rosaletta Casey of Portlaoise BC, Loais, 40kg Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, 48kg Zac Creighton of Avona BC, 52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh and 63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin will all receive their bronze medals.

The finals programme is availble here

Watch

European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per session, will be published on the day of boxing.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin