Shauna O’Keeffe promises MIND BLOWING 3Arena display

Having blown away Angelika Oles impressively earlier this year Shauna O’Keeffe wants to blow minds this Friday!

The thunderous Tipperary puncher, who registered a potential Knockout of the Year stoppage last time she fought, has been handed a breakout chance on the 360 Promotions UFC Fight Pass broadcast clash at the 3Arena on Friday night.

The fact she enters the venue synonymous with some of the greatest nights in Irish boxing history in just her third pro fight isn’t lost on her, nor is the fact she will box on an international platform in front of the likes of Dana White.

“This is dream coming true for me,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Since I turned over last October my goal was to fight in the 3 Arena and I am not only fighting there but doing so in just my third professional fight!”

Competing at the venue packed out by her former amateur foe Katie Taylor twice over the last 18 months isn’t enough for the former amateur of note.

The Clonmel ticket seller wants to put on a show, although she is confident that will happen naturally if she focuses on doing her job.

“I am going to go in and do what I do best, which is turn up and put on a quality performance. I’ll blow everyone’s mind. Everything else that comes is a bonus. I don’t get caught up in [trying to impress] too much. The most important thing for me is my performance. If I perform I will showcase the best version of me.”

O’Keeffe goes into the fight with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottiron, an Icelandic fighter with a winning record, on the back of her first camp with new coach Rod Julian. The southpaw believes the work done has added to her arsenal and this is predicting a ‘career-best performance’.

“The new styles myself and Rod my coach have been working on has given me so much more. I have more in my toolbox, people will be surprised,” she adds before further praising her new team.

“I have an amazing team. Things have been running so smoothly. My boxing is the best it’s ever been. Rod has been smoothing the rough edges off and you are going to see the best version of me on Friday night.”

Revealing how she got a slot on the card the Tipp boxer revealed team 360 and Tom Loeffler’s interest was peaked after her stoppage win last time out.

“It was the best feeling in the world. My goal was to be able to do that when I turned over and I did it,” she says of the knockout.

“It was that performance that made the connection with Tom and his team. Because of that night and obviously my work being so consistent. That’s part of the reason I am on this show.”