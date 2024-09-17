Wish Granted – Edward Donovan plans to make most of sought after oppurtunity

Edward Donovan says he is ready to show just why he has been calling for an all-Irish fight for the last 18 months.

The Limerick fighter takes on Craig O’Brien in an eagerly anticipated BUI light middleweight Celtic title fight on 360 Promotion’s Callum Walsh topped 3 Arena bill on Friday night.

It’s a wish-granted moment for ‘The Dominator’ as he has been calling for both domestic and title action for some time now.

Now with his demands met, the younger brother of Matchroom starlet Paddy Donovan, feels he has to deliver live on UFC Fight Pass.

“I’ve been calling for these kind of fights for the last year or year and a half,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was calling to fight any super welterweight in Ireland and now the opportunity has arisen I’m ready to take it with both hands.”

The underage European medal winner had mentioned a lot of names around the weight but surprisingly was never linked to ‘The Iron’.

Indeed, it was deemed so unlikely the pair would fight, that they were sparring partners recently.

Having shared the training ring with the Dub, the Jonathan O’Brien-trained southpaw knows to expect a fight.

“Craig’s been around for a good while now, he’s durable and he shows up for a good fight. I’m just looking forward to it and we’ll see how it goes on the night. Training and sparring went very well. Everything is good and I’m feeling great,” he adds.