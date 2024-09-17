TUESDAY AFTERNOON BOXING – Tyndall can earn shot at Irish title with win in out of the blue bout

Matthew Tyndall and Alan White fight out of the blue this afternoon.

The test has been put on to help the Bray youngster earn the right to fight Senan Kelly for the Irish title on October 4.

If the former amateur underage standout passes the test White always brings, the BUI will sanction the Wicklow prospect versus Kelly for the green strap and the pair will trade leather for the green strap on JB Promotions’ next installment.

Leixlip’s Kelly was due to fight Declan Geraghty for the belt on top of the Make or Break card. However, ‘Pretty Boy’ was forced to pull out and Byrne has made the bold move of putting the Wicklow youngster in against a form BUI Celtic title winner.

It does make for an intriguing headline clash with a fighter who has proved himself ready to level up in Kelly against a young talent many are big on but who debuted less than a year ago.

Both deserve credit for taking it, particularly Kelly as the risk probably outweighs the reward, while JB Promotions