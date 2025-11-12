‘Sexy Lexi’ Struts His Stuff on the Devenish Catwalk

The Devenish ring turned into the “Sexy Lexi Catwalk” on Saturday night as Lex Weston strutted to a second straight professional win in front of his loud crowd.

The Hammer Boxing prospect kept it pretty against game and aggressive opposition on the Bragging Rights bill to continue his unbeaten start in front of an atmosphere that was more fight night than fashion show.

While looking good Weston felt he could have done a little more over the four rounds.

“I felt I boxed okay,” Weston reflected when speaking to Irish-boxing.com afterward. “I kept the distance well and controlled him with my lead hand and my straights. I felt a wee bit flat going into the third and fourth — I could’ve done more — but at the end of the day, a win’s a win.”

Weston managed Hardy’s threat well, even when the Englishman launched looping bombs from the bleachers.

“He throws those big wild hooks — one of them maybe came from Donaghadee, near hit me!” he laughed. “It’s always a wee bit dangerous, especially when you’re tall like me and maybe not seeing that punch coming over the top. He caught me once or twice, but nothing worth troubling.”

If the performance wasn’t quite as flashy as the chants, the atmosphere certainly made up for it. “I got a good crowd up for both fights,” he said. “They love it — it’s a good excuse to get out and massage!”

After soaking in another night at the Devenish, the Dan Anderson-trained and Padraig McCrory-mentored boxer isn’t rushing things. “I’ve no idea what’s next — I just do what I’m told,” he admitted. “I’ve no injuries, I’ll take a few days off, and probably be back training by the end of the week. Whether I get out again before Christmas, probably not, but if the chance came, I’d be game. Hopefully a six-rounder early next year.”