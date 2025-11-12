“If Any Show Is Looking for Me, I’m Here” – Christina Desmond Determined to Keep Fast Start Rolling After Belfast Win

Christina Desmond isn’t planning on taking her foot off the gas.

Just a month after making her professional debut, the Cork boxer was back under the lights in Belfast last weekend — and she made it count.

The Macroom native improved to 2-0 with a composed six-round victory on the “Bragging Rights” card at the Devenish Complex, and afterward she made it crystal clear she wants to keep the momentum going.



“If any show is looking for me, I’m here — I’m ready,” she told Irish-Boxing.com. “It all came all of a sudden and I’m 2-0 all of a sudden, and that’s the way I wanted to finish out the year. If any other shows want me, I’ll go on. No problem.”



The former amateur standout has hit the ground running since turning over this autumn, and her second outing showed a fighter quickly adapting to the professional pace. Gone was the debut’s rush of emotion and quick knockdown — in its place was a calm, controlled six-round performance that underlined her poise and potential.



“They were totally different,” Desmond said when comparing the two fights. “Obviously, that was my pro debut in Dubli,n and there were so many emotions going on. But to get in today and to get calm and collected and do the six rounds, I was very happy. I was comfortable — I even enjoyed it a little bit, if you can say that.”

The 29-year-old also believes going the distance gave her valuable time to experiment and grow.

“Pro boxing is totally different,” she explained. “There are different paces and levels and styles. I was trying a few different things out this fight and I had six rounds to do it, so I was overly happy with my performance. You’re always learning in this sport.

“I probably could have [pushed for the stoppage], but I’m happy enough with the way I fought,” she said. “I hit her once or twice more than she wanted and felt dominant throughout the six rounds. I got different punches and combinations off — it’s all learning and I got the six rounds under the belt.”

Now two fights deep into her pro journey, Desmond says she’s hungry to keep the fast start going and wants to stay as active as possible.

“That’s what I wanted — I want it fast, I want it quick, and I want to get going,” she said. “I’m absolutely loving the pro game. Maybe I should have turned over sooner, but look, I’m here now. The sooner the better, and the more rounds I can get in, the better.”

Turning 30 next year, the Macroom graduate has started late but thinks the timing is great.

“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I’ve got a few degrees, I have a career behind me, and I feel everything happens at the right time. I can’t say how happy I am that I’ve turned over now. I’ve got the best team behind me — my coach since I was 13 or 14 is in my corner, Noely Murphy who was a pro in New York is in my corner, and Kevin Crowley who managed him is now managing me. I can’t complain — absolutely no regrets.”

