O’Neill takes title with devastating stoppage

SUDDENLY Owen O’Neill produced a devastating shot that won the BUI Celtic Super Welterweight title tonight, bringing the curtain down abruptly on what had been a draining, intense and hugely entertaining bout.

To his immense credit the North Belfast man sought to calm the partisan home crowd in the immediate aftermath of the knockout, as Owen Duffy lay motionless on the canvas.

The stoppage came in the eight and final round, and while the exchanges had been fierce, there was no indication that a stoppage was imminent, until the very second it arrived. As had been the case in each of the previous seven stanzas, both men were fighting for every inch, when all of a sudden O’Neill landed the brutal shot that won him the title.

On the night the atmosphere was really electric at the Belfast venue, and the two fighters produced a superb contest, which was really in the balance until that final hook from O’Neill that decided it.

From the very first bell it was clear that both men were going to give it everything, as they met each other head on.

Duffy landed a big left early on, but O’Neill was displaying an excellent work rate, coming forward and working his opponents body. Both landed well throughout the round, and really it was a question as to what you preferred when judging it.

The tone was set, and the intensity both men had shown in those first three minutes would be replicated throughout.

Throughout the first six rounds neither fight really had any particular momentum; if one seemed to be making progress with a flurry it would generally be answered quickly by his opponent. While neither were making any kind of break that would look decisive, the entertainment value was outstanding, it was one you daren’t take your eyes from, because neither men were allowing the intensity to dip at all.

The seventh round was one of the only ones that could decisively be given to either man.

Duffy made an excellent start and sought to build upon it as the seconds went by. He clearly dominated the round and with 40 seconds left the North Belfast man was in a little bit of trouble, but he made it to the end of the round.

Having lost that round O’Neill could hardly afford to lose the last one as well in what was a very close fight.

He came out and went from it from the bell, but the pattern of the early rounds seemed set to be repeated, with the action being quite even, but then it all changed.

O’Neill landed an immense right hook, which saw his man knocked out cold.

The sight of Owen Duffy lying on the canvas was a worrying one, and it said a lot about O’Neill that he didn’t celebrate, but rather sought to calm the excited home crowd.

So a very entertaining fight, in which both men showed great endeavour and bravery, and all who saw it will hope that the brave Duffy makes a full and speedy recovery.