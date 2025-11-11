Bold Move – Paddy Donovan – Liam Paro World Title Eliminator Details Emerge

Paddy Donovan will go Down Under to get back on the up.

The Real Deal has made a real bold move by agreeing to fight Liam Paro in Australia.

The Limerick southpaw and the former world light welterweight champion were mandated to fight in an IBF world title eliminator and given time to come to an arrangement or purse bids would be called.

It’s understood their teams have reached an agreement, and Donovan has agreed to go into the Brian Peters-managed fighters’ backyard.

There has yet to be an official announcement but rumour and report say the meeting will drop on the Nikita Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa card in Brisbane on January 16.

The winner of the fight will become mandatory of Lewis Crocker and his IBF welterweight world title.