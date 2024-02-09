Kelly the Hero – Sensational Senan claims BUI Title

Senan Kelly enjoyed a long overdue moment in the spotlight at the intimate Warehouse on Friday night.

A fighter who suffered more than his fair share of fight game knockbacks and disappointments over the years was celebrating title success on top of The Recall card.

The Pete-Taylor-trained fighter dominated the more experienced Jake Tinklin over eight rounds to win the first domestic title fight of the new year, buckling the BUI Celtic title around his waste in the process

The Leixlip native was too clever and strong for the Welsh champion and made a mockery of those who had concerns going into the clash.

The 78-74 scorecard in Kelly’s favour was fair – but probably doesn’t tell the story of the high-octane battle. The home fighter always looked in control and at no stage looked like losing.

Considering the experience levels of the Gavin Rees-trained Tinklin and the fact Kelly hadn’t fought anywhere near title level to date there was a real sense of jeopardy about the scrap. However, there was never anything to worry about as Kelly produced one of the best ever BUI Celtic title performances -on a par with show promoter Jay Byrne’s win over Crank Whitehouse according to some ringside – to claim the easy on the eye title and move one step closer to an Irish title fight.

Kelly found rytmn early, stabbing to the body and landing two clean right hands in the first half of the fight. He also enjoyed a close exchange win landing a nice combination on the inside. The Welsh title challenger showed his capabilities with a nicely timed right hand and scored a left hook of his own, but the the Kildare man made sure of the round with a strong finish.

An upper cut and left hook combo caught the eye as Kelly closed the space in the second. The tactic meant he took some shots but his work was more venomus and regular.

The tail end of the round saw Tinklin let his hands go but much to the delight of the partisan crowd Kelly landed big at the bell as if to stamp his authority back on proceedings.

Full of confidence Kelly began to unleash in the third, uppercuts rocked his taller foes head back and it looked like he may flirt with a stoppage when he pinned the Welsh champion to the ropes and ripped head to body Mike Tyson style.

However, again Tinklin had a response and the Kelly corner called for calm presumably wanting the JB Promotions man to keep something in the tank for the 8 rounder.

Kelly was off the back foot more in the fourth with Tinklin trying to press the action. Still the Liexlip native managed to pick the better shots and looked to the fighter capable of doing damage.

The Welsh fighter was full volume in a close fifth but he ate a double left hook in the last 10 seconds that may have cost him any hope of a 10-9.

The uppercut and body shot were the punches for Kelly in the sixth as continues to assert his dominance against a waiting Welsh man.

The seventh followed a similar pattern, for the most part and a big last 20 had the crowd on their feet celebrating in the knowledge they were just three minutes away from a huge win.

With the fight and indeed the title in the bag all the home fighter had to do was play safe in the final stanza, he didn’t press forward as much but the nature of the fight was never going to allow for a quiet round. There were pockets of brilliant action as the away fighter to his credit continued to fight.

The Warehouse’s ability to generate a massive atmosphere was on full display in the last 30 seconds before the whole structure of the place struck when Kelly was declared champion.