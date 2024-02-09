All systems PRO – Paul Loonam Turns Over

It’s all systems PRO for one of Ireland’s hottest young prospects.

Paul Loonam is turning over and was officially confirmed as a professional fighter at the Red Cow in Dublin tonight.

The 22-year-old has teamed up with JB Promotions and is expected to punch for pay in the very near future.

The Offaly native makes the move on the back of solid if somewhat shot senior amateur innings.

Having followed up his European U22 medal win with a 2023 National Elite final victory, Loonam was as a genuine Olympic hope and held real Paris ambitions.

However, the young talent found himself in a quality-packed super featherweight class and wasn’t able to secure #1 place at 57kg going into the Olympic qualifiers in Milan next month.

Reigning National Elite Champion Jude Gallagher was selected by the High Performance and will look to qualify for Paris in Italy.

There was a scenario where the St Carthage’s BC graduate could have hung around, see how Gallagher faired and raise his hand for selection in the second qualifier set for Thailand later in the year.

However, it appears Dylan Eagleson is deemed number 2 and Loonam has decided the vest doesn’t fit anymore.

Securing his signature is a massive coup for JB Promotions and Jay Byrne. Loonam is a talent with a strong following, a respected name and has always had a character that stands out. He also comes to the pro ranks surrounded by boxing people and possibly with a point to prove.

Irish-boxing.com understands he won’t get the cotton wool treatment and will be pushed toward domestic titles within his first year as a pro.