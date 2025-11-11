‘Special Talent’ – Olympic Medal Winner Aidan Walsh Hangs Up his Gloves

Double Olympian and Olympic medalist Aidan Walsh has announced his retirement from boxing, bringing to a close a glittering 17-year career representing his club, county, and country with distinction.

The Belfast boxer competed at the highest levels of boxing and etched his name into the annals of Irish sporting history with a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, his memorable victory over Merven Clair of Mauritius in the quarter-finals standing as one of Ireland’s great Olympic moments.

In June 2024, he became a double Olympian, qualifying for the Paris Games. Aidan is also a multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, winning gold at the 2015 Youth Games, silver at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, and gold in Birmingham in 2022.

Coached from childhood by his father, former boxer Damien Walsh, ‘The Matador’ won his first title, the 2008 Ulster Novice Boy 1 Championships, at just 11 years old. Since then, he has claimed numerous Antrim, Ulster, and National titles across all age categories. Internationally, he has proudly worn the Irish vest at tournaments and round robins against Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Sweden, England, Scotland, Kazakhstan, and Lithuania, as well as at the 2013 European Junior Championships, the 2019 Men’s World Championships, and two of Europe’s most prestigious multi-nations competitions: the Strandja Memorial Tournament and Nicolae Linca Golden Belt.

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Belfast star’s career has been defined not only by resilience, dedication and sporting excellence, but also by a unique sibling partnership. Alongside his sister Michaela Walsh, he has shared the journey on many of boxing’s biggest stages, competing together at two Olympic Games and two Commonwealth Games. Both have spoken of the privilege of living their sporting dreams side by side.

Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A passionate advocate for mental health, the sylist has been open about the personal challenges that led him to step away from the sport for 14 months. His return in late 2023 was remarkable, boxing six times in eight days at the Olympic World qualifier in Bangkok to secure his place at his second Olympic Games. He described that journey as “the toughest experience of my boxing career, but my proudest moment in sport.”

An IABA-qualified coach, the Olympic medal winner is currently studying for a Master’s in Sport and Exercise Psychology, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the sport and helping the next generation thrive and he is determined to give as much back to the sport as possible.

High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, said: “I have coached Aidan in the High Performance Unit for almost 7 years. He is a very special boxer. His style is unique: technical, skillful and swift. His work ethic is incredible, his focus is deep, and he gave everything to his training and competing. To become a two-time Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist is extraordinary. Aidan leaves a legacy of boxing excellence. More important that his achievements is the fact he is a special person. I am very proud of him and proud to know him.”

High Performance Director, Jon Mackey, said: “Aidan’s contribution to Irish boxing is immense. We owe him a debt of gratitude, not only for his achievements in Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, but for the sheer joy of watching him box. Although his retirement coincides with my arrival, I can already see his influence in athletes like his sister Michaela, and in rising talents such as Patsy Joyce. Aidan’s willingness to share his experience and knowledge will continue to shape the culture of High Performance boxing. I wish him every success in his retirement.”

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, said ““On behalf of the Irish boxing family and all fans of the sport, thank you, Aidan Walsh. Your dedication and achievements have inspired a new generation to step between the ropes and brought countless moments of pride and joy to Irish boxing.”