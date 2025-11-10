Statement Made – Reeves Believes Belfast Stoppage Shows His Level

Lee Reeves believes a stoppage victory in Belfast sent out a clear message about where he belongs in the boxing ranks.

The Limerick stylist was drafted in late to open the Bragging Rights card at The Devenish last weekend and made the most of his opportunity, registering a stoppage he feels was a statement of sorts.

‘El Champo’ was always favoured to defeat road warrior Jacob Marrer, and with his experience and talent, is beyond journeyman level, but the southpaw points out the manner of the win was standout.

The IGB mentored away corner fighter hadn’t been stopped in 14 previous fights, so to get the job done inside the distance, he says, is noteworthy.

“Felt fantastic,” Reeves told Irish-boxing.com. “I think it was a statement. He’s never been stopped before, so to be the first fighter to stop him kind of speaks to what level I’m at — and what level I need around me. I need better opponents.

“As you said, we got a very, very late opponent. There was a lot of changing over the last week or two, so yeah, it was the best outcome for a short-notice fight.”

Despite the late notice, the Treaty County favourite says he’s always prepared to jump in.

“It’s one of those things — I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” he explained. “Once I’m fit and my conditioning’s good, they have to worry about me, not the other way around. I had a very extensive amateur career, so I can adapt to any style — orthodox, come forward, counter-puncher — after the first round I usually figure them out pretty fast,” he adds before stressing he has brawn to go with those brains.

“As soon as somebody around that weight feels my power, they want to look for an out,” Reeves said. “Whether it was holding or complaining to the ref, he just wanted a little break — I don’t blame him. I punch very hard when I get going. He was hurt, and that’s why he was clinching so much.”

The fight marked Reeves’s first appearance in Belfast — a moment he says felt special after years of training and cornering fighters in the city.

“Absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’ve been training here for about three years now, I’ve developed a lot of friends, and I’ve cornered fighters inside The Devenish. To fight here myself, it’s great — another one checked off the bucket list.”

The 30-year-old has been linked to domestic action in recent times and always has Candian options, but the UK may be his next port of call. Another keep busy fight this side of Christmas to potentially set up a 2026 full of step ups.

“I possibly could be out again before Christmas, maybe over in the UK,” he said. “I’m waiting for the promoter to get back to me — either that or I’ll enjoy Christmas and stay ready. But hopefully again before the end of the year.

“I’m in talks with Jamie, David, and Adam from Canada,” Reeves added. “They’ve been there and done it, and I trust what they say. It’s a great team, and there’s a lot more to come.”

