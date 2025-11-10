Could It Happen? – Cacace vs Carroll Tipped for Dublin Super-Fight

Dublin’s 3Arena could play host to one of the most intriguing all-Irish fights of all time early next year if rumour is to be believed.

Talk of a possible meeting between Anthony Cacace and Jono Carroll is increasing in volume.

There is no official confirmation, nor has either fighter suggested a meeting is imminent. Still, respected sources within the game have suggested a deal is ready to be done and a huge fight between the pair could be confirmed.

It’s understood Queensberry are planning to bring Ireland’s only reigning European, Pierce O’Leary, back to Dublin on St Patrick’s weekend and are trying to put together a strong undercard.

Considering ‘The Apache’ is on Frank Warren’s books and has been calling for a fight, the Belfast fighter would be the first name on the list, and Queensberry seems to think ‘King Kong’ would be the ideal opponent.

Frank Warren and co had looked at bringing the Dubliner in to support ‘Big Bang’ for a proposed homecoming earlier this year but the bill never materialised. The fact Sam Noakes, whom they wanted the Dubai-based southpaw to share the ring with, secured another fight and Michael Conlan elected to top his own bill by the Docklands, proving defining factors in that decision.

Any ‘Apache’ – Carroll meeting would be well received, and, considering it’s a meeting between a former World Champion and a former world title challenger, would be among the biggest all-Irish fights in recent times.

Queensberry’s Irish contingent, including Steven Cairns and new signing Bobbi Flood would also be likely to make 3Arena ring walks.