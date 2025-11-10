One More – Queensberry Name Mentioned as Padraig McCrory Eyes Farewell Fight

Padraig McCrory admits the itch to lace up the gloves hasn’t gone away.

The former IBO champion may have found success as a fight maker, but the Belfast favourite says the desire to return to action still burns strong inside him.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com in the aftermath of his latest successful Bragging Rights show, ‘he Hammer’ revealed that, while he’s thriving in his new role, he hasn’t completely ruled out one last night under the lights.

“This is my third show,” McCrory said. “I’ve done shows while I’ve still been fighting. My heart says that I do want to fight again, and I would love to have one more — whether it be a big fight or a celebration in front of my home fans. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I know I don’t have time on my side.”

The 37-year-old celebrated his first champion at the Devinish on Saturday, as Teo Alin claimed the BUI Celtic super featherweight tile.

One of Irish boxing’s true working-class heroes admits he’s enjoying the mentor role, but admits he still wants to fight.

“Jamie [Conlan] is still my manager, so I’ll speak with him on that,” he said. “At the minute, I’m enjoying this. I have four fighters now. I keep my stable small so I can give them more. But my heart wants me to fight again.”

Speaking to Boxing Ticket’s NI in the build up to Saturday’s fights, McCrory did drop a potential rival. The Jamie Conlan managed puncher says he would like to fight Liam Cameron, if Frank Warren does as rumoured bring a show to Dublin in March.