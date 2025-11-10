‘Voice of Irish Boxing’ Peter O’Donnell remembered at emotional inter-county tournament

There was, as the great man himself would have put it, “standing room only” at the Maldron Hotel on Saturday night.

Donegal boxers defeated their Derry counterparts by nine wins to six in an inter-county tournament tinged with real emotion.

The newly inaugurated Peter O’Donnell Memorial Cup was on offer, just three weeks after the death of the man who became known as ‘Mr Boxing’.

In his home city, with boxers from the Maiden City – the town he still loved so well even after 50 years living in Raphoe – jostling with counterparts from his adopted home county, Donegal, and but a stone’s throw from the iconic Guildhall where he had watched some big bouts in his youth, the stage was fitting.

O’Donnell was the President of the County Donegal Boxing Board until his passing on October 19 and had been known the land over as the voice of Irish boxing through his role as ringside announcer in the National Stadium and elsewhere.

Donegal took receipt of the new silverware, presented by Eugene Duffy of the Derry Boxing Board and a close friend of O’Donnell’s over the decades. Members of the O’Donnell family were present at ringside to see 15 contests play out.

Fittingly, there were two winners from the Raphoe Boxing Club – the club he had helped to form in 1987. Harry Magee defeated Caoimhin Hassan from The Ring on a unanimous decision in a Boy 3 57kgs clash while Tyler Keaveney also had a UD win against Charlie Murray of St John’s in a Boy 3 bout matched at 48kgs.

There was a ring return for Conan Kearney and the St Bridget’s, Clonmany lad edged out Michael Storey (Star of the Sea) on a 2-1 split decision while St Bridget’s Patrick McDaid stopped Ciaran Gallagher of St Joe’s in the second round.

Rowan Doherty, another St Bridget’s puncher who was the Donegal captain on the night, overcome Oakleaf’s Martin Ward, while Ellis O’Donnell from Dungloe impressed to defeat Danni Doherty of Oakleaf.

In a senior 78kgs fight, Flow Academy’s Cody Peoples got the nod against Letterkenny’s Sean Boyle while Dunree duo Oisin Doherty and Colin McLaughlin were handed UD wins over St Joe’s pair Lennon Harkin and Jack Barr.

When the sums were totted, Donegal were 9-6 winners and one man above will surely have been saying down that it took “two to make a contest”.

Derry v Donegal, Peter O’Donnell Memorial Cup – Results

Boy 2 52kgs – Keelan Neil (Churchlands) beat Robin Burns (Carrigart) 3-0

Boy 3 48kgs – Sean Donaghy (Star of the Sea) lost to Conor McFadden (Dunfanaghy) 0-3

Boy 3 57kgs – Caoimhin Hassan (The Ring) lost to Harry Magee (Raphoe) 0-3

Boy 1 37kgs – Darragh Bradley (St John’s) beat Killian Caldwell (Carrigart) 3-0

Boy 5 70kgs – Charlie Barnett (Skerries) beat Killian Callaghan (Carndonagh) RSC 2

Boy 3 48kgs – Charlie Murray (St John’s) lose to Tyler Keaveney (Raphoe) 0-3

Boy 3 54kgs – Charlie Heaney (St John’s) beat Noah Quinn (Carndonagh) 2-1

Boy 3 44kgs – Martin Ward (Oakleaf) lost to Rowan Doherty (St Bridget’s) 0-3

Boy 5 66kgs – Shea Storey (Star of the Sea) beat Brian Anderson (Twin Towns) 3-0

Girl 3 54kgs – Danni Doherty (Oakleaf) lost to Ellis O’Donnell (Dungloe) 0-3

Boy 3 70kgs – Ciaran Gallagher (St Joe’s) lost to Patrick McDaid (St Bridget’s) RSC 2

Boy 6 66kgs – Michael Storey (Star of the Sea) lost to Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s) 1-2

Senior 70kgs – Lennon Harkin (St Joe’s) lost to Oisin Doherty (Dunree) 0-3

Senior 90kgs – Jack Barr (St Joe’s) lost to Colin McLaughlin (Dunree) 0-3

Senior 78kgs – Cody Peoples (Flow) beat Sean Boyle (Letterkenny) 2-1