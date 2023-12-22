Post Christmas Cracker – Eddie Hearn predicts cracking Belfast card

Eddie Hearn is promising a post-Christmas Cracker after officially confirming the first Irish card of 2024.

Hearn’s Matchroom return to Belfast for the second time in under two months when, working with Conlan Boxing, they promote a card at the Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday, January 27.

Topping the ‘Danger Zone’ fight night will be Lewis Crocker versus fellow former Tyrone McKenna foe and Gary Cully upsetter Jose Felix.

Tommy McCarthy also appears the former European Champion will test the credentials of ‘fast-rising’ cruiserweight contender Cheavon Clarke, while Sean McComb and Paddy Donovan will face yet-to-be-confirmed opponents on the DAZN broadcast fight night.

It’s extremely positive news considering many feared Hearn wouldn’t return to the fight capital of Ireland after Michael Conlan was upset by Jordan Gill on December 2.

However, come back he does and with a show, he is excited to promote and backs to deliver.

“I’m excited to be returning to the brilliant fighting city of Belfast so soon after our epic Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill show earlier this month,” Hearn said.

“We’ve got another cracker in store as the Belfast’s hard-hitting Lewis Crocker goes in against Mexican danger-man Jose Felix. Felix is brimming with confidence following his three-round destruction of Gary Cully in Dublin earlier this year and he will be aiming to take another Irish scalp next month.

“An exciting undercard sees Cheavon Clarke take the biggest step-up of his career to date when he meets Belfast’s former European Champion Tommy McCarthy. Plus there’s action for Sean McComb, Paddy Donovan, Giorgio Visioli and Leli Buttigieg. Catch all of the action live worldwide on DAZN.

“Speaking about fighting on the card Felix said: “I am very excited to fight back in a place that has become my second home. Ireland a country with great history, especially Belfast, with very demanding and knowledgeable boxing people.



“I would like to thank God, Paco Damian and Matchroom Boxing for this opportunity. I guarantee you that like a Mexican warrior I will leave everything inside that ring. I will see you all soon.”