Ammon Williams plans to ‘break’ Connor Coyle

Austin Williams says he is looking forward to breaking Connor Coyle when they meet on February 3.

The undefeated Matchroom promoted American and the Derry favourite put their unbeaten records on the line when they trade leather at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Confident southpaw, ‘Ammo’ says he will expose ‘The Kid’ to elite level in the WBA International and IBF North American title fight on the undercard of Conor Benn versus Peter Dobson.

“Nothing gets my blood flowing more than the opportunity to break an unbroken fighter,” said the American.

“February 3, Connor Coyle will experience a World-Class athlete for the first time, and he will understand why they say there are levels to boxing.”

An excited Coyle says he’ll use the Williams as a world title stepping stone.

“I’m excited for this fight on February 3,” said Coyle. “Two hungry middleweights going head-to-head to get a step closer to a World title, it’ll be a great fight for anyone’s viewing!”

Speaking on the fight promoter Hearn said: “Ammo versus Connor is a really good clash at 160lbs with both men needing to underline their World title credentials on the big stage.”