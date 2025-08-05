Posh Patience – Colm Murphy to Bide Time Despite Triple Title Mandate

Something very big is just around the corner but Colm Murphy is going to take his time before taking the bend.

Murphy moved into a marvelous position when he added to his title collection on Saturday night.

The BUI Celtic, Irish and Commonwealth silver title winner’s EU silver win leaves him mandatory for three featherweight titles, according to manager Mark Dunlop.

However, while Murphy may have three titles within touching distance, the MHD boss doesn’t believe he has to reach out to try and grab them just yet.

Dunlop says at 25, ‘Posh Boy’ has plenty of time on his hands and can weigh up his options. The man who led James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy to European honours wants the popular and unique fighter to box before the end of the year, but hints a title assault won’t take place till 2026.

“That was fantastic, exactly what he needed,” said Murphy’s manager to BBC Sport.

“Hats off to Luke Pearson – he was as tough as they come. He (Murphy) nearly had him out of there five or six times but Pearson clung on for dear life.

“Colm is still only 25 and I want to get one in for him before Christmas before we go big.

“He is mandatory for the European, Commonwealth and the British titles but there is no panic with him and he is improving with every fight.”

Zak Miller is the current custodian of both the Commonwealth and British featherweight titles, while Cristobal Lorente, the boxer Michael Conlan was due to challenge, is the EBU European champ.

