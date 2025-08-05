25 Medal Haul – Team Ireland Win 21 Havoc Gold

Team Ireland will return from the World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida, with a staggering 25 medals: 21 gold and 3 silver.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

63kg Claire Crowley, of St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork kicked off an extraordinary series of podium finishes on Friday, with a 4-1 victory over Floridian, Summer Jackson.

16 boxers were in action today. First up was Team Ireland’s 46kg Carys Mc Fadden, of Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal, who comes home from with silver after a bravely fought final against Sofia Ortiz.

48kg Abby Murray, of Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork, was crowned a World of Havoc Champion, after an RSC2 win over her opponent, Hailie Waybright of Florida. In one of two sister rings at the same time, 46kg Martin Nevin, of Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath was claiming his title by way of a 5-0 win over De’juane Dycus – in the other, 50kg Sean Kelly, of St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford won victory over Kareem Jackson.

Team Ireland 48kg Emmet Shields, of Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin, out in a valiant effort in his final against Georgia’s Axel Reyes, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion and his coming home with silver. 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, of Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone, contested his fourth bout of the tournament today, and continued his Floridian winning tradition with title-winning victory over Josiah McComb of Indiana.

52kg Lee Largey Snodden, of Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim comes home with silver following his final against Diego Leija-Lupercio. 57kg Kalib Walshe, of Wexford CBS Boxing Club, will have a gold medal in his pocket, following a U-D victory over Dmitrii Vokuev

Team Ireland Co-Captain, 60kg Jason Donohue, of Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath, has added a Floridian title to his collection, following his 5-0 finals victory over Christopher Mccall. 57kg Vanessa Doyle of Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary is also a newly minted champ, following a decisive 5-0 win over Janyla Cooper. 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal, boxing moments after Vanessa, followed suit in result in her bout agains Summer Jackson.

66kg Darren O’Toole, of Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin, faced New York opposition in Emerson Pena – after a tough and boisterous bout, his hand was raised. 63kg Lorcan Holohan, of Portlaoise Boxing Club, followed suit with his finals victory over Florida’s Christopher Thigpen. Team Ireland’s 80kg Senan Kennedy, of Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin was stylished an assured in his 5-0 victory over Ethan Pierre. While 80+kg William Heaphy , of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork, won his title after a 4-0 decision in his bout against Florida’s Caleb Reid. The last Team Ireland boxer between the ropes today was 70kg Martin Sweeney, of Galway Boxing Club – he took on Nicolas Coello and will come home with gold following a 5-0 win.

Also coming home with gold 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin, 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary and 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford.

The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

Team Ireland

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

