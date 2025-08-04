“Lucky Man” – Nelson Slams Pady Donovan’s Conduct and Ranking Rise Ahead of World Title Fight

Lewis Crocker’s coach Billy Nelson, has accused Paddy Donovan of benefiting unfairly from a disqualification win — as well as questioned the referee’s handling of several key moments in the first fight.

Indeed, the always outspoken Scottish coach argues ‘The Real Deal’ is fortunate to have secured a rematch and even more lucky to be rematching for a welterweight world title.

The Andy Lee-trained southpaw suffered a first career defeat when the Irish rivals last met. Donovan was disqualified for hitting after the bell in round 9.

The DQ came after a number of warnings and two previous point deductions. Team Donovan felt the treatment of their fighter was harsh and lodged an appeal with the IBF, which led to the September 13 repeat.

However, Crocker’s coach argues the Munster man was lucky not to have been thrown out before the ninth and claims his luck continued after the fight.

Speaking ahead of the world title rematch at Windsor Park on September 13, Nelson did not hold back in his assessment of what transpired in March.

“Paddy [Donovan] fouled on multiple occasions. I don’t know why people aren’t answerable to the elbow — that was a foul — and he comes in with headbutts and the two punches after the bell. He’s a lucky man to get promoted from number six to number three off a defeat. Off a disqualification,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You can count yourself lucky.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park ahead of their IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

While he has been critical of Donovan’s tactics in the March meeting, Nelson has never once questioned the OLOL graduate’s ability. Nelson is happy to admit the Days Like This headliner is a meeting of two world-class fighters and as such, shouldn’t be missed by Irish fight fans.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Eddie Hearn at Windsor Park ahead of the IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It’s an absolute spectacle for Irish boxing fans. Two top-class Irish boys fighting for the welterweight title. I don’t believe it’s ever been done by two Irish guys, has it?”

“It’s a dream occasion for both boxers. And I’m delighted to be involved in it.”