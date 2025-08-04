Irish Fans Will Weather Any Bad Weather for ‘Biggest Night in Irish Boxing History’

Jamie Conlan believes that the Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Crocker rematch will mark the biggest night in Irish boxing history – and says Windsor Park was the only venue fit to host it.

The Belfast and Limerick rivals rematch for the IBF welterweight title on September 13 and the former world title challenger believes the first ever all Irish world title fight is the biggest bout in Irish boxing history.

“It’s the first all-Irish world title fight,” Conlan declared. “It deserves the magnitude of Windsor Park. It deserves the big building. It deserves everything that it is.”

“For an all-Irish, first-ever world title fight, it had to be Windsor Park again,” Conlan explained before suggesting the venue means more to the Belfast man.

“It’s a stone’s throw from where Lewis Crocker lives. This is his people. He’s been going to Northern Ireland games since he was in nappies.”

While a return to the SSE Arena was considered, Conlan said Windsor was always the priority.

“We always had the fallback option of the SSE, October 11th. But Windsor was everyone’s priority.”

To make it happen, Conlan and his team held multiple meetings and credited Matchroom for backing their efforts.

“For the last few weeks we’ve been meeting with Windsor, meeting with representatives, trying to get things over the line,” he said. “To Matchroom’s credit, they were willing to take a punt and bring it to Windsor.”

That gamble already looks like it will pay off.

“The first fight done really well. It sold out completely… but this one already has three times the pre-sale interest,” Conlan revealed.

The setup at Windsor will be “center pitch,” with an expected capacity of 16,000 to 18,000.

“It’s a massive jump from the SSE,” Conlan admitted, “but I think it’s a fight that warrants the jump.”

Even the ever-unpredictable Irish threat of rain won’t dampen proceedings. Conlan backs the Irish fight going fan to weather any bad weather.

“We’ve never had a good day ever in any of those outdoor events – Falls Park, Frampton at Windsor – but it’s never stopped it being an unbelievable night.”

“The punters will get drunk, the fighters will throw hands, and everyone will walk away happy,” he smiled.

“This is no ordinary fight. These are no ordinary characters. This is no ordinary title fight. This is the world title – and it needs the big fight feel.”