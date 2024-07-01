Pierce O’Leary has ‘top ten’ in sights after Dublin Derby win

Pierce O’Leary wants to keep climbing the ladder into big fight territory.

After a wide points win aganist Darragh Foley in a Dublin Derby in Belfast on Friday night, ‘Big Bang’ is eyeing up his next move.

O’Leary (15-0, 8KOs) is on a real upward trajectory and the Sheriff Street man will have a little down time in Greece before considering his next go.

“I was really happy with it,” the Queensberry fighter said.

“It was great. We came here and we knew what we had to do. It was a fantastic performance.

“The team was delighted with the performance and I was too. I made my debut in Belfast and to come back as the co-main, it was fantastic.”

O’Leary took a unanimoud decision on cards of 98-91, 98-91 and 99-90.

The 24-year-old was taken to a competitive place by Foley at times during their brawl, but the Conlan Boxing-managed Dubliner showed his worth again.

He said: “I had one job and that was to go out and win. It didn’t matter to me who it was or what country they were from, my job was to win and I did.

“Please God, I’ll get into the top 10 of the WBC rankings and I’ll just keep pushing on.”

Sean McComb dangled a possibility O’Leary’s way, suggesting a showdown between them could be made.

“Of course,” O’Leary said.

“We’ll weigh the options up. It would be one for the 3Arena. I’ll just keep pushing on now.”