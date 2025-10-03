Out of the Blue Return for Steve Collins Jr

Stevie Collins Jr makes an out-of-the-blue return in Scotland this Saturday.

The Wolfehound trades leather on the undercard of Nathaniel Collins’ challenge to European champion Cristobal Lorente – a fighter Michael Conlan was linked to – in Glasgow’s Braehead Arena.

The Dubliner boxes Spain’s Javier Santana over six rounds on the Queensberry-promoted DAZN bill.

The bout is Collin’s first since July of 2024 and just his second pro outing since November of 2021.

Santana doesn’t quite represent a routine return for the former rugby player.

The 22-year-old Spaniard drew two and lost two of his last four but comes into Saturday’s fight on the back of three wins, including two upset victories in Britain.

Santana also went the eight-round distance in a September victory in his homeland.