Shay O’Dowd Moves To Within One Win of European Medal

Shay O’Dowd took a big step toward another major international medal today.

The World Youth medalist progressed to the quarter-finals of the European U19 Championships with victory in the Czech Republic on Friday.

The 90kg Swords operator took a split decision win over Buglaria’s Genadiev Roselin Bachevski to reach the last eight.

The result went to a count-back after four 27:27 scores and one 28:26 score. The French, Czech and Polish judges found in the Irishman’s favour, giving him a 3-2 win.

O’Dowd will fight for bronze at least on Sunday, standing between the Dub and a medal is Slovakia’s David Zahradnicek.

It wasn’t to be for 85kg Chulainn McDonnell. The Whitechurch boxer suffered last 16 defeat to Greece’s Ioannis Poumpouridis.

John Donoghue, Grace Conway and Kayleigh Byrne will also box for medals on Sunday -while 75kg Nessa Tabachuk is assured of a medal through a bye to the semi-finals.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny