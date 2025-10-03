Shay O’Dowd Moves To Within One Win of European Medal
Shay O’Dowd took a big step toward another major international medal today.
The World Youth medalist progressed to the quarter-finals of the European U19 Championships with victory in the Czech Republic on Friday.
The 90kg Swords operator took a split decision win over Buglaria’s Genadiev Roselin Bachevski to reach the last eight.
The result went to a count-back after four 27:27 scores and one 28:26 score. The French, Czech and Polish judges found in the Irishman’s favour, giving him a 3-2 win.
O’Dowd will fight for bronze at least on Sunday, standing between the Dub and a medal is Slovakia’s David Zahradnicek.
It wasn’t to be for 85kg Chulainn McDonnell. The Whitechurch boxer suffered last 16 defeat to Greece’s Ioannis Poumpouridis.
John Donoghue, Grace Conway and Kayleigh Byrne will also box for medals on Sunday -while 75kg Nessa Tabachuk is assured of a medal through a bye to the semi-finals.
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny