Four Fight for European Medals on Super Saturday
Four Team Ireland boxers contest for European U-19 Championship medals on Saturday.
48kg Chloe Cox opens her account at the tournament, in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, taking on Ukraine’s Anna Kurapatova.
Over in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 60kg Sean McCusker returns for his 3rd bout of the championships, against Finland’s Aapo Rovanper.
In Ring B’s Evening Session, 70kg Katelyn Butler will box her first bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Anastasiia Taran – that’s Bout 4.
Two bouts later in the same ring and session, 75kg Jason Whelan vies for a podium place against Germany’s Marko Nedeljkovic.
Day Five’s schedule is available here
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny