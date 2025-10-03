Four Fight for European Medals on Super Saturday

Four Team Ireland boxers contest for European U-19 Championship medals on Saturday.

48kg Chloe Cox opens her account at the tournament, in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, taking on Ukraine’s Anna Kurapatova.

Over in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 60kg Sean McCusker returns for his 3rd bout of the championships, against Finland’s Aapo Rovanper.

In Ring B’s Evening Session, 70kg Katelyn Butler will box her first bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Anastasiia Taran – that’s Bout 4.

Two bouts later in the same ring and session, 75kg Jason Whelan vies for a podium place against Germany’s Marko Nedeljkovic.

Day Five’s schedule is available here

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny