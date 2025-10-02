O’Dowd and McDonnell Fight for European Quarter Final Slots
The big men will look to make a big impact on the European stage on Friday.
Both Chulainn McDonnell and Shay O’Dowd make their tournament debut at the last 16 stage and will be boxing for quarter-final berths.
85kg McDonnell of Whitechurch BC, Dublin is in Last 16 action against Greece’s Ioannis Poumpouridis – That’s Bout 2 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.
90kg World medalist O’Dowd of Swords BC Dublin is in action in the Last 16 against Buglaria’s Genadiev Roselin Bachevski in Bout 4 of Ring A’s Evening Session.
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny