O’Dowd and McDonnell Fight for European Quarter Final Slots

The big men will look to make a big impact on the European stage on Friday.

Both Chulainn McDonnell and Shay O’Dowd make their tournament debut at the last 16 stage and will be boxing for quarter-final berths.

85kg McDonnell of Whitechurch BC, Dublin is in Last 16 action against Greece’s Ioannis Poumpouridis – That’s Bout 2 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

90kg World medalist O’Dowd of Swords BC Dublin is in action in the Last 16 against Buglaria’s Genadiev Roselin Bachevski in Bout 4 of Ring A’s Evening Session.

Day Four’s programme is available here

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny