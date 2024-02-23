Orlando Magic – Jamie Conlan reveals background to McCrory’s big chance

The everyman is going to become the main man with victory in Orlando on Saturday declares Jamie Conlan.

The former super-flyweight world title challenger, who has helped guide Padraig McCrory from domestic hopeful to Féile bill topper and now Canelo chaser, is singing off the same ‘life-changing’ hymn sheet going into ‘The Hammer’s’ Matchroom main event on Saturday.

Defeat Edgar Berlanga live on DAZN and the Conlan Boxing boss believes one of Irish boxing’s greatest fairytales will have another happy chapter.

“He was working on the doors not so long ago,” Conlan told ProBox TV. “He is also a fantastic personal trainer; he has great business with a bunch of clientele. He’s still doing the PT stuff as he is preparing for the biggest fight of his life.

“He really is the everyman – he is the man’s man. It is a fantastic story he has got behind him. He can change his life. “It is just such a great opportunity for him to go out to the States and do something he probably never thought he was going to get too. He’s just enjoying every minute of it.”

Conlan isn’t just hopeful for McCrory, who has away upset previous having stopped Leon Bunn in Germany in 2022, he is confident that his man can cause another shock.

The older brother of Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan is adamant Berlanga isn’t the star he was hyped up to be when he registered 16 consecutive first-round knockouts – and while he should be respected, he isn’t to be feared.

“I think it’s common knowledge that Berlanga isn’t the superstar that was once perceived by Top Rank.”

Padraig McCrory trains for his upcoming fight against Edgar Berlanga. McCrory will face Berlanga in the main event of a Matchroom card taking place on February 24, 2024 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

“I think Pody under-performing at Falls Park is what got it for him this time so it just shows that everything happens for a reason and I think we’re here now for a reason which is that Pody can really shock the world,” he adds before suggesting the shock will come after an entertaining fight.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Padraig,” Conlan continued. “It’s a massive opportunity and I genuinely believe we will see fireworks. Padraig McCrory can punch like a mule – so can Edgar Berlanga. It’s a real humdinger.”