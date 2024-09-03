News

HOW TO WATCH – TJ Doheny versus Naoya Inoue

Jonny Stapleton

TJ Doheny looks to tame ‘The Monster’ in Japan on Tuesday.

The Portlaoise native takes on Naoya Inoue at the at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Defeat the pound-for-pound knockout lover and Doheny, who is unbeaten in four in Japan, would win all the super bantamweight marbles and become undisputed at the weight.

The fight takes place on Monday morning and is available to watch on Sky Sports in Ireland or the UK and on ESPN stateside.

The fight car broadcast begins around 7am with Doheny expected through the ropes anytime from 11:30.

You May Also Like

Olympic Games Boxing schedule confirmed

Jonny Stapleton

WATCH – Disgruntled Cameron shares cheeky video of coach warning ref about holding and head clashes before Saturday’s fight

irishboxing

Jono Carroll defeater up next for British title challenger Paul Hyland Jr

Jonny Stapleton
x