HOW TO WATCH – TJ Doheny versus Naoya Inoue

TJ Doheny looks to tame ‘The Monster’ in Japan on Tuesday.

The Portlaoise native takes on Naoya Inoue at the at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Defeat the pound-for-pound knockout lover and Doheny, who is unbeaten in four in Japan, would win all the super bantamweight marbles and become undisputed at the weight.

The fight takes place on Monday morning and is available to watch on Sky Sports in Ireland or the UK and on ESPN stateside.

The fight car broadcast begins around 7am with Doheny expected through the ropes anytime from 11:30.