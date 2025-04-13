Old School Champion Daniel O’Sullivan Grateful for Peter Carrs’ Courage

Daniel O’Sullivan believes he benefited from both his and Peter Carrs’ bravery, as he became a two-weight BUI Celtic champion at the National Stadium last Saturday.

Both boxers showed real courage under fire during an epic title clash on JB Pomotions Night of Champions card.

However, it’s the Dublin duo’s daring outside the heat of battle that O’Sullivan highlighted minutes after being presented the strap by Irish boxing legend Steve Collins.

‘Daniel San’ says true gallantry comes in turning down the chance to pad out your record in favour of daring to dream and taking a risk by accepting an all-Irish fight.

It’s the kind of bravery he claims not many have, thus making domestic title opportunities harder to come by.

With that in mind, he is grateful to the fighter he defeated to become the BUI Celtic light middleweight champion.

The Paschal Collins trained throwback knows he needs a dance partner to progress his career.

“He was just 3-0 and I’m 5-0 and we jumped in against each other. We don’t care about building a record,” he said in the dressing room after the fight.

“The amount of times I’ve seen he’s accepted a fight and lads have pulled out instead of fighting him, I know how frustrating that is. The exact same thing happens to me. People say they want fights and when it comes down to it they don’t.

“I think we’ve shown a willingness to do that, so all respect to him. Honestly, it’s amazing to have lads like that. It’s only going to make me better and he’ll get better from that fight too.

“There is no point in fighting journeymen or winning some weird belt against some European. I’ve got a title, and I earned that belt tonight against a good fighter.”

While he bigged up ‘The Devil’ post a sensational stoppage win, Saturday was all about O’Sullivan.

The Blanch native’s journey began with him just helping out around the Celtic Warrior Gym, he graduated to coaching before eventually becoming a fighter.

Now after back-to-back title wins, the 29-year-old has genuine Irish title contender.

“Irish title is the goal. I want to keeping stepping up each time. Celtic title then Irish title, then beyond. I want to do it the old fashioned way. I think I’m an old school kind of fighter.”