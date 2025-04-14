Easter Rising – Caoimhin Agyarko Says ‘Why Not’ to Late Notice Matchroom Offer

Caoimhin Agyarko has said ‘why not’ to a late Matchroom opportunity.

The Belfast talent was offered the chance to fight xx at less than two weeks’ notice and jumped at the chance.

The Birmingham native was due to fight Ishmael Davis in Sheffield on Saturday, but his proposed opponent pulled out through injury.

Agyarko, who fought over eight rounds as recently as March 30, got a call 10 days out and said yes instantly.

As a result ‘Black Thunder’ now has an out-of-the-blue to make a move back into major prominence.

The Holy Trinity schooled light middle is currently a free agent after Matchroom didn’t renew is contract post his Troy Williamson win.

The Liverpool-trained boxer has been looking for fights of note since, but couldn’t get deals over the line with the likes of Callum Walsh and Josh Kelly.

He is back on a high-profile card this coming Saturday and can make Eddie Hearn rue letting him go whilst injecting some serious momentum back into his career.

The fight will take place at Canon Medical Arena on the undercard of unbeaten Dalton Smith’s light welterweight bout against Canada’s Mathieu Germain.