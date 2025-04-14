‘Lets Chat’ – Lee Reeves Proposes Senan Kelly Irish Title Showdown

Lee Reeves is interested in a fight with the man of the moment, Senan Kelly.

Kelly continued his impressive form with a career-best win over Declan Geraghty on Saturday night.

The Kildare boxer made it three title fight wins in less than a year on top of the DAZN broadcast JB Promotions bill at the National Stadium.

The victory may encourage the Derek Ahern trained Irish champion look beyond the domestic scene, although Reeves has proposed another Irish option.

Speaking online after the Night of Champions card, Reeves congratulated the champion for retaining his title and declared he’d be interested in a fight.

Indeed, ‘El Champo’ said he had discussed it with promoter Jay Byrne as a possibility down at light welterweight.

The pair were linked last year and it was a fight Byrne was keen to make, but the bout never materailised.

A Leixlip – Limerick clash would garner fan interest, would be strong enough to top a National Stadium card and exciting enough to headline a DAZN bill.

However, considering his run of form and new found position