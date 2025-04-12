AND STILL – Senan Kelly Retains Irish Title With Victory over Declan Geraghty

Senan Kelly’s rise to real prominence continues.

The Kildare fighter retained his Irish title thanks to a career-best win over his toughest foe to date – and fittingly did so on top of a sold-out National Stadium bill and live on DAZN.

Declan Geraghty did make it tough for the JB Promotions man but not tough enough, as Kelly cemented his status as the best at the weight domestically courtesy of a 94-96, 96-94, 96-94 card.

Now with back to back big Irish title wins under his belt the Leixlip native may look at exploring continetal options.

It’s a massive turnaround for Kelly, who two years ago was a fighter nigh on begging for opportunities. He now has the platform to secure bigger fights and the kind of wins on his record that will open doors.

In the case of Geraghty, tonight seems to be farewell, and if that is the last time he is seen in the ring he can take pride in being such a brilliant and close bout.

Geraghty looked at home back in a National Stadium ring in the first round. Hands down, fainting and scoring just like his successful amateur days at the venue.

The Dub was enjoying the occasion, but Kelly wasn’t too phased, happy to make his opponent work, hoping it would reap dividends in the later rounds.

The second followed a similar pattern and although the Champion landed some good right hands a late flurry by the challenger seemed to prompt Kelly’s corner to call for a reaction.

The Liexlip native listened and was a lot more purposeful upon climbing off the stool. He began to close the ring down and score. There were flashes of the old ‘Pretty Boy’ magic, but Kelly was finding him easier to find across the fourth. It was more effective than easy on the eye but Kelly and his fans enjoyed.

The title holder also enjoyed the fact that the Dub was bemoaning low blows and use of the head, as history shows that’s a clear indication, Geraghty isn’t enjoying himself.

However, when distance reappeared between the pair in the fifth, Geraghty was smiling again and at the end of the sixth he stood and traded.

Kelly continued to press throughout the seventh and landed the round’s best punches, making his crowd jump to their feet, although there was also reason for the Gerathy crew to cheer on occasion.

The title holder began to find the body in the eighth and was sensing he was getting on top. Three-time Irish title challenger Geraghty was still game but Kelly had appeared to take the wind out of the sails of a 34-year-old who relies on movement, skill and reflex.

To his massive credit, the veteran stylist made the ninth and tenth competitive finishing strong to put himself in contention.

Indeed, one judge gave it to the Crumlin graduate, but in the end, it was the brilliant work done in the middle rounds that earned Kelly a deserved win.

Meanwhile, and the new’ wasn’t heard during the chief support bout either.

Glen Byrne and Charly Lopez’s BUI Celtic title fight ended in a draw.

The Spaniard certainly came to fight and to win, and finished the stronger. However, Byrne was more regular with his work in a hard-to-call fight.

The fact that it was a typical what-you-like encounter was reflected in the scoring, with one scoring it a draw, one siding with the Irish fighter, and one favouring the work of the Spaniard.