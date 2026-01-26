Olaniyan Backed to Become First Irish-Born Heavyweight Champion of the World

Adam Olaniyan has been backed to become the first Irish-born heavyweight champion of the world by a man who knows a thing or two about leading Irish boxers to the pinnacle of the sport.

Brian Peters, the manager behind the unparalleled success of Katie Taylor and the fondly remembered Bernard Dunne era, has been charged with guiding the teen talent’s career and is confident it will be a successful boxing innings.

Indeed, Peters believes the Jobstown BC graduate has what it takes to become a world champion.

“Adam is an incredibly exciting talent and the world is his oyster,” predicts Peters.

“Of course we have to be conscious of his age and take our time with his development, but he has all the attributes to become the first Irish-born World heavyweight champion.”

While Peters will manage the 19-year-old, Frank Warren will promote him. The veteran fight maker is equally as excited about the Tallaght teen’s future and dismissed claims that he made the switch too early.

“I am thrilled to bring Adam to Queensberry, and he is clearly a very special and gifted young heavyweight who excelled as an amateur. It is the perfect time for him to turn professional and make himself known throughout the world at the time when the heavyweights are dominating the boxing landscape,” said the promoter with a roster of big men before pointing out he won’t rush the exciting talent.

“Every fighter is different and we will bring Adam along at the correct pace and make sure he gets all the experience he needs. He is with a top trainer in Paul and the environment in his gym will bring the very best out of him and see to it that Ireland will have a heavyweight star to be proud of.”

Olanyian becomes the third active Irish heavyweight, joining Thomas Carty and Daniel Fakoyede, who both have world title aspirations. Carty in particular, considering he is further down the road, will hold a belief he can become Ireland’s first heavyweight champion.



The two time underage World amateur champion was a genuine Olympic hope and harboured LA ambitions, but decided to ditch the vest in favour of a pro career. He makes his debut in the 3Arena on March 14.