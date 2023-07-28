‘Hard Hitting’ Opponent Confirmed for Connor Coyle’s Next Defence

NABA middleweight champion Connor Coyle will defend his title against Joey Bryant on Saturday, August 19 at the Blind Tiger in Biloxi, MS.

The fight will be the Derry fighter’s third defence of the strap and his team will be hopeful it helps take a step closer to a coveted world title shot.

The 33-year-old defeated Antonio Todd to make the belt his own and successfully defended it against Sladan Janjanin and Christian Fabian Rios.

He now faces Memphis Bryant in Biloxli. Bryant has scored 13 knockouts in 17 wins and has just lost once – but comes to the ring as a bit of an unknown entity considering he’s only beaten one fighter with a winning record.

“I’m excited for this fight and Connor will be sharp against a very hungry fighter in Joey Bryant,” said Coyle’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Connor has been training extremely hard with (trainer and manager) Jim McLoughlin. This is the biggest fight of Bryant’s career, so we’re expecting a good challenge.”

Coyle-Bryant headlines a card promoted by Rite Hook Promotions, T&K Boxing Promotions and Tri-Star Boxing Promotions.