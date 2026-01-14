From Setback to Sell-Out Shows: Carty’s Comeback Calls for Fisher

Thomas Carty believes a future showdown with Jonny Fisher is on the cards as the Irish heavyweight prepares to return to 3Arena on March 14th following a long and uncertain spell on the sidelines.

Talk of a Carty-Fisher clash had gathered pace before “The Bomber” suffered a devastating ACL blowout in his last outing 10 months ago, with his return to the ring just around the corner, the desire for the bout with “The Romford Bull” has reignited.

“Before the injury happened, there was big talk of me and Jonny Fisher fighting. It’s nothing personal, that’s a fight that sells out a stadium. He’s coming back after his loss to Dave Allen, I’m coming back after a big injury, and I think it only makes sense that the two of us sell out the Copper Box Arena. I don’t mind travelling” said the fan favourite Dubliner.

With no scheduled opponent as of yet for his upcoming bout, the immediate focus is simply just getting back in the ring, something he admits he doubted would happen.

“After the year I’ve had, I never thought I’d be back in a position like this, to be coming back after all that happened, back at the 3Arena again for my first fight back is a dream come true” said Carty.

The injury, which came in the second round of his fight with Dajuan Calloway back in March of last year, forced the Dubliner in to a long period of reflection, with the time away bolstering his desire to continue.

Bethnal Green, UK: Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night 5 July 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It’s given me a year to decide that this is definitely what I want to do… it’s the same intentions as always, to take someones head off on March 14th” said Carty.

Carty’s manager, Michael Ofo, echoed the former Celtic Heavyweight Title holders ambition, framing 2026 as a “make or break year”.

“We want Jonny Fisher in the Copper Box. Queensberry vs Matchroom. Let’s make it happen” added Ofo, as he looks to bring the ‘Carty Party’ back to London in the not too distant future.