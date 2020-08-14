Mick Conlan pours cold water over Josh Warrington comparison







Mick Conlan [13(7)-0] does not care how Josh Warrington defeated Sofiane Takoucht.

IBF featherweight champion Warrington stopped Takoucht in the second round of their clash last November in Leeds. This was the Englishman’s final bout under Frank Warren.

Conlan faces the same veteran French opponent on Saturday night at the York Hall in London.

Takoucht [35(13)-5(1)-1], a two-time European champion, has been written off by many in light of his fight with Warrington – and Conlan has previously noted that his opponent is being underestimated.

The Belfast switch-hitter, who is moving down to super bantamweight, following this fight, doesn’t feel pressured to force an early stoppage.

“It’s different situations,” Conlan outlined, going into detail.

“Warrington was coming off three great wins against three really top-class opponents, and he faced Takoucht, who is relatively unknown, in his own backyard in front of 20,000 of his fans.”

“I think he [Takoucht] froze in front of the headlights.”

Pledging calm, Conlan noted how “I would be stupid and reckless if I were to go out and try and blast this guy out like Warrington did, but I definitely will be going in to make a statement.”

“I’ll do it in my own way. I don’t need to live up to anybody’s expectations or compare myself to Josh Warrington.”

“I’m Michael Conlan.”

As Conlan notes, Warrington was roared on against Takoucht by one of the most rabid fanbases in the sport while it will be relative silence in Bethnal Green tomorrow.

It is, however, exciting for the former World amateur champion who described how “this is something I’ve wanted to do.”

“It’s going to be a challenge, something different, something I haven’t experienced as a fighter, boxing in an arena with no one there. And it’s exciting to hear those winces and the pounding of the breath, everything about it.”

“It’s something that’s lit a spark under me in training camp. I’ve been sparring with no music on.”

A fight between the Irishman and Warrington had been mooted last year, with Conlan confident he could outbox the Yorkshire pressure fighter.

However, this will be put on an even longer finger as the Belfast boxer targets the winner of Angelo Leo’s WBO 122lbs title defence versus Stephen Fulton.

He outlined how “I would love a [world title shot] in my next fight.”

“I know it may not be possible the way things stand with the WBO, but 100 percent I’d be happy to challenge for the WBO title next.”

“I’d be confident in facing any of [the champions] now. If that was the case, it’d be no problem. But we’ll get this one out of the way Saturday and then 122, here I come.”