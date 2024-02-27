Michael Conlan to return on top of Feile Fight Night?

Speculation now suggests Micheal Conlan is considering a fantastic feile return.

Calling it a day appeared to become a distinct possibility after the Irish Boxing great suffered a surprise defeat to Jordan Gill in Belfast on December 2.

There were suggestions from some quarters that the reverse, a third knockout defeat, was too much to come back from. The fact Conlan had admitted he had to wrestle free from the clutches of retirement after his world title loss to Luis Alberto Lopez last summer also played into the exit stage left narrative, as did the news he will manage Kevin Cronin’s career moving forward.

However, the more time that passes without an official announcement the more rumour a return is on the cards has increased.

There was talk the Olympic medal winner was going to link up with former amateur teammate Katie Taylor if his fellow Irish standout fighter was to trade leather at Croke Park.

Rumour now suggests that he will fight again on the Feile an Phobail in West Belfast – and the fact the well-informed Irish News have suggested that could be the case has put the rumour mill into overdrive.

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker and Darwing Martinez, Super Featherweight Contest. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Matchroom’s Frank Smith (left) with Mick Conlan (right) and his brother Jamie.

The fighter himself has remained completely tight-lipped with regard to his next move.

There is also no suggestions as to whether any return would be a once off Feile farewell or another run toward world title success.