Interim fight – Aviva – Croke Park 2025 – Eddie Hearn shares Taylor- Cameron Plan B

Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in May is still the first choice – but Matchroom have several backup plans just in case.

The two-weight undisputed world champion is set to fight at the venue known in boxing parlance as The Point early in the summer – but against whom remains to be seen.

Cameron and the three-peat are the target although there are other options.

Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn says other opponents are being lined up as part of a Plan B. If the Northampton fighter doesn’t agree to terms Team Taylor will look at an ‘interim’ fight and consider going outdoors with the trilogy later in the Summer.

“We want to make the Chantelle Cameron fight, that’s important to us,” Hearn told the Irish News.

“There are a couple of other opponents who are being looked at but that’s only if we do an interim fight first and then move into an outdoor fight in the back-end of the summer.

“Right now the focus is the trilogy fight with Chantelle and, if we go in May, it’ll probably be back at the 3Arena. But we may look to have an interim fight and then look to do an outdoor fight at the Aviva.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Weigh In ahead of theirUndisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Hearn also revealed Croke Park may be explored once again next year.

“Katie still has three years of fights and she’s only going to box twice this year, maybe three times, so she’s already looking at Croke Park for 2025.”

Speaking previously Cameron said she has no problem with coming to Ireland for a third time: “All I want is to have a chance to redeem myself and have a chance to win my belts back. I have no say in the location or nothing, I just want a fair shot at getting the chance to redeem myself.”