Home Advantage ? Jono Carroll drops massive world title ‘hint’

Jono Carroll hints his long overdue world title fight could take place in Ireland.

Carroll was last month made mandatory for the WBA super featherweight world title and will challenge Lamont Roach Jr for the strap at a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

‘King Kong’ revealed talks to make the fight are underway, running smooth and he expects to trade leather with the champion sometime over the summer.

The ever-entertaining southpaw has, in trademark cheeky fashion, also indicated that the fight could play out in Ireland.

Venue isn’t top of the former Prizefighter winner’s list of priorities. The former IBF world title challenger just wants to get a shot he’s waited over two years for, but would no doubt welcome home advantage.

“I have a fair idea the way talks are going at the minute and all is good,” he said.



“It’s all positive. I can’t say much more, we’ll just have to wait and see,” he adds before discussing a potential venue.

“I’ve no preference in that regard. For me I just care about getting in there doing what I can do and winning that world title. I don’t care where it is.

“Although I’ll give you a hint, I’d love if it was based in Ireland! We’ll see what happens,” he adds through a smile.

With Eddie Hearn currently doing a lot of business in Ireland at present and with Matchroom having a vested interest in the super featherweight division, it’s a fight they may look at promoting.

The Dubai-based all-action fighter isn’t signed to the DAZN-aligned promotional outfit but has worked with them on numerous occasions before and may do so again.

Matchroom’s next Irish card will be topped by Katie Taylor and play out at Dublin’s 3Arena. However, Carroll shared a time frame that indicates that would be too soon.

The 31-year-old had a fight with a former world champion lined up for June before he got the Roach mandatory news, he plans to go ahead with that fight before his world title tilt.

Carroll won an eliminator in 2021 when he beat American Andy Vences in Florida. He has been deemed next in line since but has been forced to wait for his shot.

Indeed, he had to lobby the WBA to persuade them to order the fight. In true ‘King Kong’ fashion he refuses to bemoan the wait, choosing instead to see the delay as a positive.

“I’m feeling good. It was something I was waiting for, for a very very long time. Everyone kept skipping the queue. I won the eliminator almost two years ago, but all in God’s hands and God’s time because I had a lot of injuries coming off [the Vences] fight. So to be honest I’m very blessed and I’m very grateful that it’s happening now because I feel I will be 100 percent ready for the world title.”