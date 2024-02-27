Shock comeback on the cards – Tyrone McKenna fuels Ricky Burns Feile Talk

Tyrone McKenna has added fuel to the fire by throwing petrol all over the Ricky Burns rumours and giving a strong indication his retirement may be short-lived.

‘The Mighty Celt’ called it a day in December exiting stage left in fittingly dramatic fashion declaring “thats it for the Mighty Celt people,” after another display of courage and guts against Lewis Crocker.

Fans wished him a fond farewell, thanked him for the entertainment and prompted him to take a well-earned break.

However, less four months later talk of a return and a big Feile fight is doing the rounds.

The well-informed Irish News revealed Conlan Boxing are considering promoting a fight between the Belfast star and former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns to the Falls Park this summer.

McKenna didn’t pour cold water on the suggestions rather did the opposite online on Monday night.

The 33-year-old, said Burns was a fighter he was always keen on fighting and it seems that hasn’t changed.

Burns, now 40, last traded leather in September of last year, winning a battle of Scottish veterans against Willie Limond. That fight was the notoriously fit trainer of James McGivern second since losing to Lee Selby in 2019.