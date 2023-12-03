Michael Conlan reacts to Jordan Gill defeat

Michael Conlan committed to nothing more than taking a break and spending time with his family after his third pro career defeat on Saturday.

The Olympic medal winner suffered heartbreaking defeat at the SSE Arena on top of ‘The Get it Back’ card live on DAZN.

The Belfast talent was stopped by Jordan Gill in the seventh round of a super featherweight title fight.

The reverse was his second successive stoppage loss, following his world title knockout reverse to Luis Alberto Lopez last May, and his third in total.

The result and how it came about will prompt people to ask questions about Ireland’s only World Amateur Championship gold medal winner’s future.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says at the very least the Belfast man can expect a difficult road back and there have been calls for retirement in some quarters.

However, Conlan isn’t looking beyond taking a break and having some time with his family. He revealed as much speaking on social media, congratulating his opponent and thanking the fans as well.

He said: “Tonight just wasn’t my night. I’m going to take some time out and be with my family.

“Congratulations to Jordan Gill who was victorious tonight. Belfast, as always thank you from the bottom of my heart for turning out in your numbers again. MC.”